Play

Cubs' Hector Rondon: Battling back stiffness

Rondon was unavailable Tuesday due to back stiffness, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The issue is not believed to be serious, but Rondon's availability for Wednesday's series finale is up in the air. Rondon has not appeared in a game since Aug. 1.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast