Cubs' Hector Rondon: Could be available Thursday
Rondon (elbow) tossed a 20-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, and could be available as a relief option during the club's series opener in Milwaukee on Thursday, Mark Gonzales of The Chicago Tribune reports.
Rondon felt good following the bullpen, which comes less than a week removed from being "shutdown" due to elbow inflammation. Even if manager Joe Maddon elects to give the right-hander a couple more days off, it appears as though he's nearing full health and should be ready to go moving forward.
