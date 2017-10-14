Play

Cubs' Hector Rondon: Joins NLCS roster

Rondon is back on the active roster for the NLCS against the Dodgers.

Rondon will replace Justin Wilson in the bullpen since the latter was left off the roster for this upcoming series. During the course of the 2017 season, Rondon posted a 4.24 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in 57.1 innings.

