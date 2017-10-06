Cubs' Hector Rondon: Left off NLDS roster
Rondon is not on the active roster for the NLDS against Washington, Mark Gonzales of The Chicago Tribune reports.
Rondon could be added back onto the roster for the NLCS, were the Cubs to advance past this round, but he will be unavailable for the club's series against the Nationals. Over the course of the 2017 season, Rondon has posted a 4.24 ERA and 1.22 WHIP during 57.1 innings of relief work.
More News
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...