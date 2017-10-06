Cubs' Hector Rondon: Left off NLDS roster

Rondon is not on the active roster for the NLDS against Washington, Mark Gonzales of The Chicago Tribune reports.

Rondon could be added back onto the roster for the NLCS, were the Cubs to advance past this round, but he will be unavailable for the club's series against the Nationals. Over the course of the 2017 season, Rondon has posted a 4.24 ERA and 1.22 WHIP during 57.1 innings of relief work.