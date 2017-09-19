Play

Cubs' Hector Rondon: Plays catch Tuesday

Rondon (elbow) played catch Tuesday and is scheduled to throw a bullpen Wednesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Rondon will return to the mound Wednesday for the first time since an MRI revealed bone chips in his elbow last week. There should be a clearer timetable for his return following Wednesday's bullpen, but he's no lock to return before the end of the season.

