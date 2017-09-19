Cubs' Hector Rondon: Plays catch Tuesday
Rondon (elbow) played catch Tuesday and is scheduled to throw a bullpen Wednesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Rondon will return to the mound Wednesday for the first time since an MRI revealed bone chips in his elbow last week. There should be a clearer timetable for his return following Wednesday's bullpen, but he's no lock to return before the end of the season.
More News
-
Week 3 streaming options
We're adding quarterbacks to the streaming mix this week and ranking the top three options...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...