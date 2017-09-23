Play

Cubs' Hector Rondon: Returns to action

Rondon (elbow) threw a scoreless inning in Friday's victory over the Brewers.

Rondon's last appearance prior to Friday's was two weeks ago on the same day, but he did not show any signs of rust, keeping the Brewers off the basepaths and striking out two batters. He figures to factor into the late-inning mix in the Cubs' bullpen the rest of the way.

