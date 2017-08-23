Cubs' Hector Rondon: Snags win Tuesday

Rondon (4-1) recorded the win Tuesday against the Reds by retiring the only batter he faced.

Wins don't get much easier than this, as Rondon threw just seven pitches to close out the sixth inning. The Cubs then scored four runs in the top of the seventh to make Rondon the pitcher of record. He's still got a weak 4.56 ERA and 1.33 WHIP after posting 3.53 and 0.98 marks last season, respectively.