Cubs' Hernan Perez: Signs with Cubs
Perez signed a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to spring training with the Cubs on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Perez elected free agency after being outrighted to Triple-A by the Brewers in mid-October, and he'll remain in the National League Central for the start of spring training. The 28-year-old struggled in 2019 with a .228/.262/.379 slash line in 91 games, but his versatility remains a valuable commodity. Perez has played every position besides catcher in his career, so he could prove to be quality depth piece.
