The Cubs selected Bigge's contract from Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The 26-year-old will join the Cubs for his first look in the big leagues as Colten Brewer (hand) heads to the 60-day injured list. Bigge has six saves with a 0.77 ERA and 19:6 K:BB across 11.2 innings for Iowa this season.