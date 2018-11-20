Clarkin was claimed off waivers by the Cubs on Tuesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Clarkin, a supplemental first-round pick in 2013, spent the majority of the 2018 campaign with Double-A Birmingham, finishing the year with a 4.98 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 35:31 K:BB across 68.2 innings. The Cubs may look to pass the 23-year-old through waivers before the start of the season.