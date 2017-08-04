Happ is not in the Cubs' lineup Friday against the Nationals.

His late-season slide keeps him parked on the pine for the second time in three games, and as long as Jon Jay is playing competently, Happ's avenues for playing time will continue to dry up.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast