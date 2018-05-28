Cubs' Ian Happ: Available off bench Monday
Happ (shoulder) is not in the lineup Monday against the Pirates, but he is available off the bench, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
He felt a pinch in the top of his shoulder a couple days ago, but says he is good to go moving forward. Happ is hitting .279/.475/.744 with five home runs and a 19:15 K:BB over his last 43 at-bats. Albert Almora is starting in center field and hitting ninth in his stead.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start