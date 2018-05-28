Happ (shoulder) is not in the lineup Monday against the Pirates, but he is available off the bench, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

He felt a pinch in the top of his shoulder a couple days ago, but says he is good to go moving forward. Happ is hitting .279/.475/.744 with five home runs and a 19:15 K:BB over his last 43 at-bats. Albert Almora is starting in center field and hitting ninth in his stead.