Cubs' Ian Happ: Back as leadoff hitter Monday
Happ is starting in center and leading off in Monday's game against the Reds.
After getting a day off Sunday, Happ is back in there as the leadoff hitter for the first game of the Cubs' series in Cincinnati. The 23-year-old is just 1-for-13 with eight strikeouts to begin the season, though the lone hit was a leadoff home run on Opening Day.
