Happ (ribs) was activated off the injured list Saturday and will bat sixth and play center field against the Tigers.

Happ will wind up missing slightly more than the minimum 10 days after suffering a left rib contusion in a collision with teammate Nico Hoerner in early May. He'd struggled at the plate prior to the injury, hitting just .167/.307/.250 in 26 games. Ildemaro Vargas was designated for assignment to clear a space on the active roster.