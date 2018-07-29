Cubs' Ian Happ: Back to bench for series finale
Happ is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Cardinals.
Happ has started six of the last seven games for the Cubs, getting time primarily at third base but also drawing starts in left and center field. He's returned the favor with spurts of productivity, posting a .855 OPS in the month of July, even though he's just 7-for-31 (.226) since the All-Star break. Happ will now hit the reset button in advance of matchups against the Pirates and Padres next week, giving way to David Bote at the hot corner. Manager Joe Maddon will use an outfield composed of Kyle Schwarber (left), Jason Heyward (center) and Ben Zobrist (right) for the series finale, weather permitting.
