Happ is starting in center field and batting eighth in Friday's game against the White Sox.

Albert Almora had a three-hit game the last time the Cubs took the field, but he heads to the bench to make room for Happ, who is slashing .231/.293/.429 with a 45.5 percent strikeout rate this season. Despite Happ's struggles making contact, it appears he and Almora will continue to split playing time fairly evenly, at least in the short term.