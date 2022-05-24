Happ went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Monday's win over the Reds.

Happ's three-run home run in the seventh inning, his fourth of the season, broke open a 4-3 game and helped lead the Cubs to the 7-4 victory. While the power hasn't fully arrived yet, the outfielder does now have 22 RBI through 39 games to go with a solid .836 OPS. Happ's career high for RBI is 68, which he tallied back during his 2017 rookie season, and he could surpass that figure if he stays healthy this year.