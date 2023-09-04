Happ went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and four RBI in Sunday's 15-7 victory over the Reds. He also stole a base.

Happ was all over the place in Chicago's rout, giving him 13 stolen bases this season and pushing his batting average to .248, to go along with a .794 OPS. The outfielder has been much better lately, batting .368 with a robust 1.208 OPS over his past 10 games with three long balls and 13 RBI in that time. It's been a solid year overall, and Happ is seemingly poised to give fantasy managers a boost down the stretch.