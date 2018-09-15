Happ went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Friday's 3-2 win over the Reds.

Getting the start in center field and hitting ninth, Happ played hero with a seventh-inning blast -- his 15th homer of the year, and only his fourth in 49 games since the All-Star break. Despite a woeful .190/.307/.349 second-half slash line, the 24-year-old will likely see at least semi-regular playing time to close out the regular season with Jason Heyward (hamstring) and Kyle Schwarber (back) both currently sidelined.

More News
Our Latest Stories