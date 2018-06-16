Happ went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Cardinals.

Happ now has nine home runs this season in just 159 at-bats, as he's been a consistent power threat when he's been in the lineup. However, the 23-year-old also struck out two more times Friday, and his season strikeout rate sits at an unsightly 39.7 percent. Happ will likely continue to cede much of the playing time in center field to Albert Almora as long as his contact woes continue.