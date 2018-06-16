Cubs' Ian Happ: Blasts home run Friday
Happ went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Cardinals.
Happ now has nine home runs this season in just 159 at-bats, as he's been a consistent power threat when he's been in the lineup. However, the 23-year-old also struck out two more times Friday, and his season strikeout rate sits at an unsightly 39.7 percent. Happ will likely continue to cede much of the playing time in center field to Albert Almora as long as his contact woes continue.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...