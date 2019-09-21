Happ went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 9-8 loss to the Cardinals on Saturday.

Happ entered the game as a pinch hitter in the fourth inning and tied the score with a 443-foot shot to center field off Dominic Leone. Happ isn't getting regular playing time, but has homered twice in his last 13 at-bats. The 25-year-old now has seven home runs, 20 RBI and a .224/.300/.457 slash line in 51 games this season.