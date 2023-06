Happ went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs in Saturday's win over the Cardinals.

Happ looked right at home in London, as he hit his sixth and seventh long balls of the season. It was his first game this year with multiple home runs and it pushed his OPS to .816, which would be the outfielder's best mark since 2020. Happ should continue to post solid numbers from the middle of Chicago's order.