Happ went 2-for-5 with two home runs and a career-high five RBI in Monday's win over the Marlins.

Happ batted eighth in this one, but the entire Cubs lineup got in on the fun in a 14-2 victory. Coming off of an 0-for-4 performance with three strikeouts on Sunday, it was good to see Happ bounce back, though he did have two more strikeouts Monday. The 23-year-old offers good power potential, but his high strikeout rate (currently at 42.7 percent) will continue to suppress his batting average.

