Cubs' Ian Happ: Collects three hits, home run Sunday
Happ went 3-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Twins.
Happ batted leadoff with Albert Almora out of the lineup and he delivered for the Cubs. As encouraging as the three hits and the home run was the fact that Happ didn't strike out once in this one, as whiffs have been an issue all season for the 23-year-old. He's now batting .257 with an .839 OPS and 10 home runs, and should continue to see regular playing time in both the outfield and infield.
