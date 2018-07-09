Happ went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Reds.

Happ also managed to avoid striking out after whiffing three times in Saturday's game. Swings and misses have been an issue all season for the 23-year-old, as he's now got a 36.5 percent strikeout rate. However, Happ has also managed to post a .256 batting average and .827 OPS, so he's found success at the plate despite the strikeouts.