Cubs' Ian Happ: Collects two hits Sunday
Happ went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Orioles.
The rookie continues to find himself in the lineup most days, and he's produced 13 home runs, 33 RBI and an .859 OPS in 195 at-bats. With fairly regular playing time in a potent Chicago lineup, Happ could be in for a big second half of the season.
