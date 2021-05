Happ went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, two total RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Tigers.

Happ came a triple shy of the cycle and made his presence felt at the bottom of the Cubs lineup, scoring a run in the third, hitting an RBI double in the fourth and adding a solo shot in the sixth. The center fielder is only hitting .183 this season, but this game will undoubtedly be a confidence booster for him now that he's back from a stint in the injured list.