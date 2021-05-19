Happ went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.
Happ connected for his fourth home run of the season in the eighth inning against Wander Suero. It's a good sign for the outfielder, who's been struggling this season with a .192 batting average. He also missed a little more than 10 days with a left rib contusion. Happ has seen Willson Contreras take over as the team's leadoff hitter in the meantime, but perhaps the home run Tuesday and lower spot in the order will help him settle into a groove moving forward.