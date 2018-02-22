Cubs' Ian Happ: Could take over larger utility role
The Cubs may lean heavily on Happ in a utility role to reduce the workload of Ben Zobrist this season, the Chicago Tribune reports.
A clear-cut plan for how the playing time will be divided between second base and the three outfield spots has not be revealed, but Happ is expected to move around often as he can spell Kyle Schwarber or Jason Heyward against lefties, handle center field against tough righties when Albert Almora sits, and fill in for Javier Baez at the keystone if desired. Nevertheless, it sounds like he's positioned to at least match the 413 plate appearances he racked up last season, and it's worth noting that Zobrist nearly reached 500 plate appearances a year ago, a feat that seems highly unlikely in 2018.
More News
-
Podcast: How to draft first basemen
We give you tips on how to draft what is perhaps the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball....
-
Fantasy baseball: Best 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Eric Hosmer is on the NL side of the ledger, and J.D. Martinez is not. Scott White and company...
-
Podcast: Pay up for Jansen?
Scott and Heath present different philosophies that could lead you to a Fantasy championship...
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...