The Cubs may lean heavily on Happ in a utility role to reduce the workload of Ben Zobrist this season, the Chicago Tribune reports.

A clear-cut plan for how the playing time will be divided between second base and the three outfield spots has not be revealed, but Happ is expected to move around often as he can spell Kyle Schwarber or Jason Heyward against lefties, handle center field against tough righties when Albert Almora sits, and fill in for Javier Baez at the keystone if desired. Nevertheless, it sounds like he's positioned to at least match the 413 plate appearances he racked up last season, and it's worth noting that Zobrist nearly reached 500 plate appearances a year ago, a feat that seems highly unlikely in 2018.