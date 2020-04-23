Happ could work in a rotation with fellow outfielders Albert Almora and Steven Souza, and all three would likely benefit if MLB adopts a universal DH for the 2020 season, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Happ and Almora were battling for the primary role in center field before the coronavirus pandemic abruptly stopped play, and that competition will likely continue into the regular season, whenever it is able to begin. The league has been mulling some ways to condense the schedule with games being held in just a few sites, and a universal DH idea has popped up as well. This would bode well for Happ and his powerful bat. He also has the advantage of being able to play some infield, while Almora and Souza are likely just outfield or DH options at this point.