Cubs' Ian Happ: Cranks ninth homer
Happ went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, an RBI double and two runs scored in Friday's 8-2 win over the Cardinals.
Happ tied the game with a solo shot off Giovanny Gallegos in the sixth inning. Happ then doubled to plate Ben Zobrist before coming around himself on a Nico Hoerner single. The big night gives the 25-year-old a six-game hitting streak, during which he's swatted three homers and rallied eight RBI. He's up to a .256/.324/.526 line with 26 RBI and 23 runs scored in 133 at-bats this season.
