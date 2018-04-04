After hitting a home run on the first pitch he saw this season, Happ acknowledged he may have gotten too pull happy, which has contributed to a 1-for-15 slump since the blast, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Manager Joe Maddon said Happ has perhaps been trying too hard to drive the ball to right field, and the 23-year-old agreed. "That's something that's very fixable, something that I'm addressing and working on," he said. Happ offers solid power potential, but after striking out in 31.2 percent of his at-bats last season, he appears to be a player who could be prone to occasional cold streaks like the one he's been on since the Opening Day home run. He already has 10 strikeouts in 16 at-bats this season, and Happ will need to bring that rate down some if he wants to get going at the plate.