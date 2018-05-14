Happ is not in the lineup Monday against the Braves.

After a rough first month of the season, Happ had gradually fallen out of favor, but he's been working his way back into the lineup on a more regular basis recently. He still has an ugly 45.4 percent strikeout rate, but he's hitting the ball hard enough to have a .232/.296/.424 line. That's good for a 95 wRC+, which may be below expectations but is perfectly adequate for someone who can play a competent center field. Albert Almora will start in center Monday.