Happ, who is not in Thursday's lineup against the Pirates, tweaked his ankle in Wednesday's game, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Cubs say that they just want to make sure Happ is 100 percent before deploying him, but it's worth noting he is also hitting .138/.233/.169 with a 35.6 percent strikeout rate and zero home runs over his last 65 at-bats, so his playing time may have been trending down slightly anyway. Once he is deemed fully healthy, he should get the bulk of the starts in center field. Cameron Maybin is getting the start in center Thursday.