Cubs' Ian Happ: Dealing with shoulder soreness
Happ will sit Sunday against the Giants due to shoulder soreness, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Happ is on the bench with a sore shoulder after diving in Saturday's matchup. He was initially penciled into the starting lineup Sunday morning, but he wasn't able to give it a go after testing the shoulder before the game. Happ will likely be available off the bench, and he'll be listed as day-to-day moving forward.
