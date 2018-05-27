Happ will sit Sunday against the Giants due to shoulder soreness, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Happ is on the bench with a sore shoulder after diving in Saturday's matchup. He was initially penciled into the starting lineup Sunday morning, but he wasn't able to give it a go after testing the shoulder before the game. Happ will likely be available off the bench, and he'll be listed as day-to-day moving forward.

