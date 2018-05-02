Cubs' Ian Happ: Demotion not being considered
Happ is not at risk for a demotion, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic Chicago reports.
The Cubs sent a similarly struggling Kyle Schwarber to the minors for a brief period in the middle of last season and it seemed to have the desired effect, so it's certainly not a maneuver the organization is afraid to use. For now, the Cubs appear content to let Happ and his 45.5 percent strikeout rate figure things out at the major-league level. He is at least hitting better lately, with a .304 average over his last nine games. He also does enough other things to remain valuable despite his lack of contact, as he's still managed a .236/.286/.389 line, good for a bad but not awful 84 wRC+. That's high enough for someone who can play second base and center field to at least remain on the roster, and it's enough for him to be just barely above replacement level according to fWAR.
