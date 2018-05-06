Cubs' Ian Happ: Draws start in center field
Happ will draw the start in center field and bat sixth in the order Sunday against the Cardinals.
Happ will start for just the third time in the last six games, as a .688 season-long OPS has kept the young utility player from serving as an everyday starter. He has just one base hit in the month of May, but has a good chance to turn things around against opposing starter Michael Wacha. Happ is 3-for-9 with two long balls against Wacha in his career.
