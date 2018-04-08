Cubs' Ian Happ: Drives in two Saturday
Happ went 1-for-5 with two RBI in Saturday's win over the Brewers, but he also struck out three more times.
The two RBI are nice, but Happ is still striking out too much to really get his bat going. In 30 plate appearances this season, he now has 17 strikeouts. Happ offers nice power and speed potential, but his batting average, which is currently at .179, will likely continue to suffer as long as he's whiffing this often.
