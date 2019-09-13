Happ went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Padres.

Happ made the most out of his first start in more than a week, though the versatile 25-year-old has still gotten regular at-bats recently off the bench. Happ's .218 batting average is nothing to write home about, but he does offer decent power potential every time he comes to the plate.

