Happ went 1-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-7 loss at St. Louis.

Happ took a bad route in center field to allow a Randal Grichuk triple in the first inning, but redeemed himself with a triple of his own in the top of the next frame and added an outfield assist in the third after taking another bad route to begin the play. In addition to his contributions at the plate, Happ also played center field, left field and second base at different times in this one.