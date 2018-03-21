Cubs' Ian Happ: Expected to be primary leadoff hitter
Happ will be the Cubs' primary leadoff hitter, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Happ hasn't been officially named to the role, and manager Joe Maddon is a known tinkerer, so others such as Albert Almora will hit leadoff from time to time. Still, the expectation is that Happ will lead off the majority of the time that he's in the lineup. If that is indeed what happens, Happ should see an uptick in runs while batting in front of Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo, though he'll miss out on opportunities to drive the pair in, so the overall effect won't be large.
