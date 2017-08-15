Happ is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Reds.

With Happ sitting against a right-handed pitcher (Luis Castillo) for the fourth consecutive game, it appears that he's now fallen into the weak side of a platoon in center field with Jon Jay. Happ surged into the All-Star break with an .870 OPS to go with 13 home runs and three stolen bases in 183 at-bats, but his production has cratered over the past month. He's hitting just .224 with five extra-base hits and eight RBI in the second half.