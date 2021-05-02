Happ (head) was feeling better after Sunday's loss to the Reds, Russell Dorsey of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Happ took a shot to the head during an outfield collision in the bottom of the eighth inning Sunday and had to be carted off the field. He'll undergo further tests Monday, but manager David Ross said that Happ was in good spirits after the game. It's not yet clear whether Happ will require a stint on the injured list, but Ross said that he's hopeful that the 26-year-old isn't dealing with anything too serious.