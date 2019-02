Happ will likely remain in a center field timeshare with Albert Almora and, to a lesser extent, Jason Heyward in 2019 based on matchups, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Happ should get plenty of playing time after racking up 462 plate appearances in 2018, though his .608 OPS against lefty starters (compared to .816 against right-handers) could limit his opportunities against southpaws, especially because Almora hits them well. Happ's versatility and power potential will still get him in the lineup often, but his value figures to remain somewhat capped due to the timeshare.