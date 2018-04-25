Cubs' Ian Happ: Fills box score Tuesday
Happ went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Indians.
Happ slugged one of the Cubs' four solo homers off Josh Tomlin in the first four frames of Tuesday's contest. The 23-year-old has experienced a slow start to his 2018 campaign but recently made some mechanical changes to his approach at the plate. These changes appear to be paying early dividends, as Happ has collected five hits in his last three starts and only struck out once during that stretch. Happ is showing signs of life as we enter the fourth week of the regular season.
