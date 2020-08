Happ went 2-for-6 with a walk. a triple and a solo home run across both games of a doubleheader against the Cardinals Wednesday.

Happ homered for the second time in as many days and the third time in his last five games. He's now up to six long balls this season to go along with a strong 1.109 OPS, and the Cubs have inserted him into the leadoff spot recently with Kris Bryant (wrist) out of the lineup. Happ should continue to produce as the team's primary center fielder.