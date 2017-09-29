Happ went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and a walk in Thursday's 2-1, 11-inning victory over St. Louis.

Happ hit his 23rd home run of the season off starter Lance Lynn in the first inning, accounting for all the scoring from his side until Taylor Davis drove in the winning run in the 11th. The versatile fielder has also been hot at the plate of late, mashing three extra-base hits while scoring five runs in his last three starts.