Happ went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, a walk and two RBI in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against Cincinnati.

Happ went hitless in three at-bats during the first game of the twin bill, but he sparked the offense in the nightcap. He led off the game with a solo shot to right field and doubled in a run in the fifth inning. Happ is slashing .288/.417/.577 to lead Chicago in all three categories. He is also second on the team with seven homers and 17 RBI.