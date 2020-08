Happ went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks in a 6-3 win over the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Batting leadoff for the third time this season, Happ posted his seventh multi-hit game of the campaign and upped his average to .313. He produced Chicago's first run of the game with a solo homer to left field in the third inning and is now tied for the team lead with five long balls on the season. His 13 RBI, .439 OBP and 1.066 OPS also lead the team.