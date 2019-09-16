Happ went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 16-6 win over the Pirates.

Happ entered the game when first baseman Anthony Rizzo left the contest in the third inning with an ankle sprain. It's unclear how long Rizzo will be sidelined, though Happ's defensive versatility gives Chicago manager Joe Maddon some options if he needs to cover for his slugging first baseman for an extended period of time. Happ now has six home runs, 18 RBI and a .727 OPS in 45 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories